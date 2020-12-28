Friends of Ahuvya Sandak face manslaughter charges

The four young men who were in the car with Ahuvya Sandak and were lightly injured during the police chase were questioned by the police on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crime.

The Supreme .Court is expected to hear as soon as possible a petition demanding that the police be banned from investigating Ahuvya's death, arguing that the police ordinance prohibits the police from investigating incidents in which police officers are also suspects.

.The Honenu legal organization criticized the strengthening of the potential charges against the youths. "The blood of the next boy who is killed will be on the police and the Department of Internal Police Investigations. Anyone who does not conduct an honest investigation into the killing of a Jewish boy is paving the way for the killing of the next boy."

''The throwing of the incident at the children who were injured in the serious accident has one meaning - a whitewash and an attempt to clear the police. We are considering introducing significant external intervention in the investigation. We will know soon," the organization added.