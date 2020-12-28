Witness: Police almost hit me head-on during chase in which Ahuvya killed

The testimony of a Kochav Hashachar resident, who was on the road during the police chase that ended with the death of Ahuvya Sandak, reveals the wild driving of police, who almost crashed head on into her vehicle during the incident.

The driver recounted the incident to the Honenu legal organization, saying, “On Monday afternoon, I was returning from work from the direction of Kochav Yaakov to Kochav Hashachar. About 300 meters before the turn to Baal Hatzor, as I was driving I saw a vehicle in front of me, zigzagging in a frightening and unusual manner.”

She said she feared the vehicle carried terrorists. “I immediately locked the windows while driving, because I was sure it was terrorists. I was tense, very alert, but continued to drive.”

“When I approached that vehicle, suddenly he came in between my vehicle and the one in front of me, doing a sort of U-turn from his lane into my lane which caused me to slam on the brakes. Everything in my car flew onto me from the impact of the sudden stop, and that car stopped a meter from mine,” she related.

She explained that she thought a terror attack was underway, and was therefore trying to discern who the passengers in the vehicle were. “I tried to check what was going on and who was inside the vehicle, when I realized that people with police hats were sitting in the vehicle.”

“I told myself, ‘okay, it’s the police. But what is this behavior? They barely looked in my direction, didn’t check to see that I was okay.”’

“While this was happening, a vehicle passed us on the left side, and the police vehicle, which I now understood was under cover, made a sharp turn, turned on its siren and started speeding toward that vehicle, which headed toward Baal Hatzor. I can say that it was a very intense and frightening experience. I felt they weren’t looking at me and weren’t interested in what had happened, despite the fact we were close to a head-on collision and my vehicle and the one in front of me came out unscathed.”

9 police officers have been interrogated by the Department of Police Investigations (Mahash), four under caution, in connection to the incident.

While police at first denied that the police vehicle had hit the vehicle in which Ahuvya was riding, pictures later revealed that the police vehicle showed signs of impact.

Mahash has not yet published the conclusions of the investigation.