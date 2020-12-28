Yesha Council head: More people joining Sa'ar

Head of the Yesha Council, David Alhiani, said this morning in an interview with Yaakov Ayalon of the Knesset channel that he is seeing more and more settler leaders and individuals within the general public supporting former Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar.

"I see people coming out to support Sa'ar," he said. "People are searching for hope."

Alhiani took issue with Netanyahu's decision to pass up on the sovereignty push. "Sovereignty has taken a back seat to normalization with countries we had ties to in any case," he stated.

Alhiani blamed the Prime Minister for missing out on a generational opportunity to apply sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.