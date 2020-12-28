Hit carried out on Route 6 - despite police escort

A young man in his twenties was killed and another young man was injured following a shooting at their vehicle while they were traveling on Route 6, near the Nachshonim Interchange.

Police and MDA forces were called to the scene, and it soon became clear that the two who were in the vehicle had been hit by gunfire and had lost control of the vehicle.

MDA medics provided medical care to the two and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva while they were unconscious and on respiration with injuries to their bodies.

Avichai Hadad, deputy director of the Yarkon area at MDA, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle in a ditch on the side of the road. Two young men were unconscious with penetrating injuries. We gave first aid at the scene and evacuated them quickly to the hospital while they were in critical condition.

The vehicle of the two had been accompanied by a police car, but the shooting was not prevented nevertheless.

Police estimate that there is a connection between the shooting last night of a Lod resident who was sitting in his car and the shooting of the two passengers of the vehicle that left Lod. At the same time, a third incident occurred in which a vehicle caught fire on Mivtsa Yonatan Street in Lod.