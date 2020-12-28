Report: Israel and UAE working together to terminate UNRWA

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working together to terminate UNRWA, the United Nations' agency for “Palestinian refugees”, i24NEWs reported Sunday, citing the French newspaper Le Monde.

The US, which was previously UNRWA's largest contributor, cut a full $300 million in funding to the agency in 2018, leaving it and asking other countries to help fill the gap.

After the US decision to pull the funding, UNRWA has relied on oil-rich Gulf kingdoms, including the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to plug the budgetary hole. However, according to Le Monde, the UAE has not transferred any funds yet this year.

According to the report, Emirati officials are considering to let the agency to "gradually disappear."

The agency did not return i24NEWS' request for comment.

Created in 1949, UNRWA supplies aid to more than three million of the five million registered “Palestinian refugees” in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and territories assigned to the Palestinian Authority.

However, it is also notorious for its anti-Israel activities. During the 2014 counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, Hamas rockets were discovered inside a school building run by UNRWA.

Likewise, a booby-trapped UNRWA clinic was detonated, killing three IDF soldiers. Aside from the massive amounts of explosives hidden in the walls of the clinic, it was revealed that it stood on top of dozens of terror tunnels, showing how UNRWA is closely embedded with Hamas.

Israel has long regarded UNRWA as an impediment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.