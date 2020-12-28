Trump to hold rally in Georgia in support of GOP candidates

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced plans to hold a rally in Georgia to garner support for the Republican candidates the day before the state's two Senate runoffs, The Hill reports.

Trump tweeted that he will head to Georgia on January 4 to host a rally backing Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue before the runoffs that will determine which party controls the US Senate.

“On behalf of two GREAT Senators, David Perdue & Kelly Loeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win!” he wrote.

Loeffler and Perdue are facing off against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in the January 5 runoffs. The two Senate races were sent to a runoff after no candidate in either election won a majority of the vote.

If the Democratic candidates win both seats, the upper chamber will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. If either Republican senator wins, the Republicans will retain control of the Senate.

Warnock has come under fire for controversial remarks related to Israel that he made in a 2018 sermon at his church, when he asserted that Israel "shoots unarmed Palestinians".

He walked back those remarks earlier this month, saying he had an “increasing recognition” of the danger that Hamas poses to Israel since his harsh criticisms of Israel in that sermon. Warnock also said he opposed the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Trump campaigned for the two Republican senators at a rally last earlier this month. During that rally, the President insisted that he won the November 3 presidential election.

“This election was rigged, and we can’t let that happen to two of the most respectable people in Washington. We can’t let that happen again,” he said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state on November 20, after a manual recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia showed Biden won the state, validating initial results.