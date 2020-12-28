FBI: Suspect in Nashville bombing killed in the explosion

Federal investigators said on Sunday the suspect in Friday’s RV bombing in Nashville was killed in the explosion, ABC News reports.

FBI investigators said DNA evidence found at the scene matched Anthony Quinn Warner, who was earlier named as a "person of interest." The investigation is still ongoing, according to the FBI.

Human remains were discovered amid the blast debris and investigators were working to determine if they were those of the owner of the RV, who multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News has been identified as Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

A spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed to ABC News on Sunday that Warner is a "person of interest" in the downtown Nashville explosion.

Authorities believe the RV was parked in front of an AT&T transmission building at 1:22 a.m. on Friday, but it remains unclear if the building was targeted.

A motive for the bombing, which left three people with minor injuries, remains under investigation.