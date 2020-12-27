Israeli technology to allow nationwide vaccine distribution

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein described an Israeli innovation which will allow the coronavirus vaccine to reach anywhere in the country.

"We sat there and tried to figure out how to get the vaccine to any point in the country, and the Israeli brain came through again. Israel is the first country in the world to repackage vaccines, allowing vaccinations to take place at target points with maximum public accessibility," he said.

"Employees of Sela Medical Company work in temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius. This enables us to reach every point in the country without losing expensive vaccines and allows Israel to lead the world in the field of vaccine distribution," concluded Edelstein.