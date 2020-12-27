Poll: Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party holding strong at 19 seats, Likud drops to 28

A new poll conducted by the Midgam institute on behalf of Channel 12 News confirms the trend of recent polls taken following the establishment of Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party, and shows the Likud significantly weakened as a result.

According to Midgam’s poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would drop to 28 seats from the 36 it currently holds, and Sa’ar’s party would win 19.

The third-largest party would be Yesh Atid, with 16 seats, followed by Yamina with 13. The Joint List would win 11 seats, Shas and UTJ would win 8 seats apiece, Yisrael Beytenu would win 7, and rounding out the list would be Meretz and Blue & White, each with 5 seats.

The poll included the addition of the new party former Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah has said he will be forming, and found that it would not pass the electoral threshold – neither would the Labor party, Gesher, Jewish Home, or Otzma Yehudit.

Midgam also investigated an alternative scenario, in which Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai joined forces with Ofer Shelah, Avi Nissenkorn, and remnants of the Labor party, and found that it made very little difference to the results for most parties.

In such a case, Likud would win 28 seats, New Hope would win 18, Yesh Atid would win 14, and Yamina would win 12.

The Joint List would win 11 seats, Shas and UTJ would win 8 seats apiece, Yisrael Beytenu would drop to 6 seats, Meretz and Blue & White would drop to 4 seats each, and the new center-left amalgamation under Ron Huldai would win 7.

Those polled were also asked their opinion of the lockdown that started on Sunday evening, Israel’s third in the past year, and whether they believed assurances given by various officials that it would be “the last one.”

42% of those polled had little faith in official assurances and believe that there will be additional lockdowns to follow. Only 33% of respondents replied that they thought this truly would be the last nationwide lockdown.

.