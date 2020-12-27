Nasrallah: Saudi Crown Prince asked Trump to assassinate me

The head of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Hassan Nasrallah, claims to have evidence that the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, made a personal request of US President Donald Trump, asking that the United States to assassinate him.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen, Nasrallah related that he had in his possession information proving that Bin Salman made the request, which was then transferred to Israel.

Nasrallah also claimed the Saudi Crown Prince told President Trump he was "willing to pay any price necessary" for Nasrallah's assassination, "even at the cost of war."

Nasrallah added that the Israelis and Saudis had jointly participated in the operation to eliminate Quds Brigade commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, with the Israelis "providing information" and the Saudis leading a "propaganda campaign" against Soleimani.

The Hezbollah chief stated there was no evidence of information showing the Americans or Israelis were planning an attack against him prior to Trump's leaving office on January 20.

Nasrallah asserted that, "Trump is so full of himself and so angry at the moment, that he is completely unpredictable.

"We must act with caution in the coming weeks so as not to be dragged into a confrontation that will allow him to determine the order of events," he concluded.