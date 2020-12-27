Dozens of rabbis call for commission of inquiry into death of Ahuvya Sandak

Dozens of rabbis, including prominent city rabbis and heads of yeshivot from all corners of the spectrum called on Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to set up an external commission of inquiry to investigate the death of Ahuvya Sandak and the procedures of the Judea and Samaria police division.

The rabbis' letter states, "We are saddened by the shocking incident in which Ahuvya Sandak was killed during a police chase that ended in a serious accident. This is a very serious, painful and unprecedented event. We fear an abyss that may open up between the Israel Police and large sections of the public, especially the youth, in the wake of this tragedy."

The rabbis later noted that there is a public feeling that the police and justice system has the wrong priorities. "Enormous resources are allocated for a small group of boys from the settlement, while thousands of nationalist and criminal incidents that affect settlers and IDF forces ... are not addressed at all."

In conclusion, they called for the establishment of an external commission of inquiry. "It is of the utmost importance to restore trust. There is no other way to do this than to establish an external commission of inquiry. A police inquiry or focused investigation by Department of Police Investigations , even though they are important, will not restore public confidence, and we will all be harmed by that. We appeal to you to exercise your authority as Minister of Public Security and to establish an external commission of inquiry to examine the procedures of the nationalist crime division in the Judea and Samaria district.

Among the signed rabbis are rabbis from the Tzohar and Beit Hillel organizations, rabbis of cities and localities and rabbis from the settlement - Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rav Ben-Zion Elgazi, Afula Chief Rabbi Shmuel David, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Karnei Shomron Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Halevi , Rosh Tzurim Chief Rabbi Mordechai Vardi, Rabbi Dr. Avraham Walfish of Beit Hillel, Bat Ayin Chief Rabbi Daniel Cohen, Samaria Chief Rabbi Elyakim Levanon , Moshav Nov Chief Rabbi Uri Sadan, Rabbi Menachem Perl Head of the Tzomet Institute, Shoham Chief Rabbi David Stav, Rabbi Shimon Cohen, Head of Institutions in Be'er Sheva, Alon Shvut Chief Rabbi Gideon Perl, Rabbi Uri Sherki, Yitzhar Chief Rabbi Yosef Elitzur, Rabbi Shai Weizmann, and additional rabbis.