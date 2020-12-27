Gantz reportedly mulling his next steps

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz spoke with the MKs from his party over the weekend and told them he was still mulling his next steps, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night.

The Defense Minister had scheduled a press conference in which he was planning to make a political statement, but cancelled the press conference at the last minute, according to the report.

Senior members of Blue and White said they respect Gantz and would will wait a few more days for his decision but, they added, "If Gantz does not lead a significant change, the party will not survive."

Gantz’s party has been continuously nose diving in polls. A poll published in the Maariv newspaper on Friday found that Blue and White could be in danger of failing to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, leaving the party out of the 24th Knesset.

The poll found that if elections were held today, Blue and White would fall to just four seats.

The 23rd Knesset dissolved this week after a compromise agreement reached between the Likud and Blue and White failed to pass in the Knesset.

The compromise would have postponed the approval of a budget and would have given the coalition more time to reach an agreement that would prevent elections, but the proposal did not pass its first reading in the Knesset due to the fact that three “rebel” lawmakers from Blue and White - Assaf Zamir, Ram Shefa and Miki Haimovich - voted against the legislation.