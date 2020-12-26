Ahuvya Sandak's death: About 2,000 demonstrate in Jerusalem

About 2,000 people demonstrated tonight in front of the national headquarters and the Internal Security Ministry in Jerusalem in protest of the killing of the late Ahuvya Sandak by police during a chase in Binyamin.

The demonstrators call on Minister Amir Ohana to establish an external commission of inquiry to investigate the conduct of the Judea/Samaria District Police.

The father of Ori Ansbacher, who was murdered in the Jerusalem forest, joined the call and came to the demonstration. At this time, near the demonstration, protesters have begun to block the road.

Water cannons began operating at the scene and also sprayed hundreds of protesters.

Police said two officers were injured by stones during the demonstration. Following this protest, roads near the national headquarters were closed. "The Israel Police is working to restore order at the site by various means," the police said.





Loading....









Loading....



