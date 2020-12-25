Iron Dome intercepts two rockets fired from Gaza

Red Color sirens were heard on Friday evening, around 8:00 p.m., in the Ashkelon area and in communities located near the Gaza Strip.

Residents of the area reported hearing explosions, likely as a result of the Iron Dome intercepting rockets.

The IDF confirmed that that two rockets were fired from Gaza towards southern Israel and were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

There were no reports of damages. One woman who suffered from shock was treated at Barzilai Hospital.

Last month, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip exploded in the Ashkelon area. The rocket hit a factory and caused damage.

There were no reports of physical injuries.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets and helicopters attacked two sites for the production of rockets, underground infrastructure and a military training complex belonging to Hamas’ naval force.

