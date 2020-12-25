Marching in memory of Esther Horgan

Thousands marched in Northern Samaria where Esther Horgan z"l was murdered by a terrorist while jogging.

Participants came form Kfar Saba, Ramat Gan, R'anana, Ashdod, and throughout Samaria.

Head of Samaria's Regional Council Yossi Dagan expressed the feelings of those in attendance with the following words:

"Our heart bleeds. We are weeping and in pain. But we never despair. The Horgan family asks all of us assembled here to mourn by adding light and continuing to build in the Land of Israel."

Activist Iti Ha'Etzni added:

"Jewish blood is not cheap. We have not forgotten that we are free in this land to walk, to run, to hike wherever we desire without fearing for our lives.

"We are here today to declare that we are here to stay, that our return to Zion is an absolute and irreversible reality."