Min. Biton: No to regulating all Young Settlements

Minister in the Defense Ministry Michael Biton (Blue and White) met Thursday with members of the far-left organization Peace Now, and announced that he would not agree to a full regulation of the 'Young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria as demanded by Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi from the Likud.

Minister Bittn expressed strong opposition to the plan promoted by Minister Hanegbi in recent weeks, saying that "the reality in the territories is lawlessness. A man will do what is right in his own eyes. There are thousands of construction offenses. The chain must be cut."

Biton added: "The state has no capabilities of control enforcement and demolition. There is no mechanism that knows how to catch a construction offense that month and destroy it with 95 percent success. We are chasing our own tails, lying to each other. The government, the civil administration, are all lying to themselves. There is a lack of governance. The condition for stopping the brawl is that there be a strong civilian administration with inspectors, technological tools and enforcement capabilities."

"We will not regulate 40 neighborhoods and outposts. We will regulate individual places that the governments have already decided and planned. We will not regulate any place that is on private land or was built criminally, plus arranging five neighborhoods for Palestinians in Area C. I will not approve anything without NIS 20 million for the Civil Administration for enforcement and supervision," he said.

Biton's remarks contradict the position of Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich, his colleague in the Blue and White faction, who supports the regulation of the Young Settlement in Judea and Samaria and even claims that Defense Minister Benny Gantz will support the regulation if the regulation of Bedouin settlements in the Negev would also be passed.

Earlier, Arutz Sheva reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing for a very significant reduction in the proposal for a resolution on regularizing the 'Young Settlements' following pressure from Ra'am party chairman MK Mansour Abbas.

A very senior source in the government revealed to Arutz Sheva that the prime minister has decided to reduce the scope government's decision to regularize the 'Young Settlements which was proposed by by Ministers Biton and Hanegbi, without their knowledge.

Instead of the full regularization of 70 localities in Judea and Samaria, the prime minister intends to bring a resolution to the government which would only regularize three localities in exchange for the three Bedouin localities the government agreed to legalize earlier this week. The move was made as part of the ongoing discussions between Netanyahu and MK Mansour Abbas.