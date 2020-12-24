Bennett: Internal struggles kept gov't from solving crisis

Head of Yamina & PM candidate MK Naftali Bennett and members of the Yamina party toured Laniado Hospital in Netanya today. They were joined by the hospital's CEO Mr. Nadav Chen and its medical director Dr. Zvi Shimoni.

Following the tour, Bennett expressed what he termed the "plight of many within the political system."

"If you're wondering why it's taken Israel more than a year to create a working epidemiological testing system, look no further than [former Likud MK] Ze'ev Elkin's gut-wrenching announcement yesterday [accusing PM Netanyahu of hijacking the Likud movement for his personal interests]."

"Everyone is aware of what we've been saying for months now - this government's destructive obsession with internal politics is responsible for not allowing Israel to overcome the crisis we're mired in."

"Now's the moment to come to terms with the fact that Yamina is the only party on the political map capable of leaving internal squabbles aside and overcoming the coronavirus crisis," he said.