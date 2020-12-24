Coronavirus Commissar calls lockdown 'too short'

Coronavirus Commissar Prof. Nachman Ash today estimated that there will be no choice but to extend the two-week lockdown decided on last night at the cabinet meeting.

In a Galei Tzahal interview, Ash said that for the lockdown to achieve its goal, "two weeks is too short. In my opinion, we will have to extend the closure."

Ash later referred to the many allegations made since last night about the decision to limit activity in the early childhood education system and grades 1-4 to 8:00-13:00, which would not allow parents to send their children to school and work at the same time.

According to Ash, "In order for the lockdown to be significant and we can say that the restrictions are enforceable, they must leave at the same time.

"Some return at 14:00, some at 16:00, some at 17:00 - this creates another opening for turning around to increase morbidity," Ash explained.

Last night, the cabinet ministers approved the general lockdown plan "to reduce the number of people infected with COVID-19," agreed upon by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz. The lockdown will commence on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

According to the decision, the lockdown will last "about two weeks" and will include a ban on being at the home of one who is not from one's nuclear family, and a ban on leaving the house for a distance of more than a thousand meters. Trade will be completely closed, but deliveries will be allowed.

In addition, activity in workplaces that do not receive an audience will be significantly reduced.

The education system will be excluded from the quarantine: in kindergartens, grades 1-4 and 11-12, studies will continue and take place between the hours of 8:00 and 13:00. Parents will be able to drive their children to school between 7:00 and 14:00. Special education studies will continue as usual.

At the same time, an attempt was made to prevent the virus arriving from abroad and according to the government's decision, starting tonight, those arriving in Israel will be required to be isolated in a motel regardless of the country from which they came.

An Exceptions Committee at the Airport will discuss in special cases the possibility of an alternative to home insolation.

The elderly will not be required to enter motel isolation, nor will a minor traveling abroad alone, women in advanced pregnancy, or people in need of special care.