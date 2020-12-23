British reality TV judge Simon Cowell to judge on X Factor Israel

British reality TV judge Simon Cowell will be a judge on the new season of X Factor Israel broadcast on Reshet 13.

Reshet 13 said: "For the first time, Simon Cowell is coming to judge outside the United States and the United Kingdom. This is a tremendous achievement for television in Israel."

"Cowell is one of the biggest and most influential music figures in the world and his participation as a judge in the Israeli format provides an opportunity for international exposure to male and female singers from the country."

Simon Cowell said,: "Over the years we have found amazing talent all over the world with the X Factor format. I can no longer wait to see what Israelis have to offer."