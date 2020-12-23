Head of epidemiology in Health Ministry resigns, citing Home Front Command's incompetence

The head of the epidemiological department in the Health Ministry, Liora Valinsky, has tendered her resignation in writing to the head of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alray-Price.

In her letter, which was obtained by Channel 12 News, Valinsky details the reasons for her resignation and expresses harsh criticism of the way the government has handled the aspects of the coronavirus epidemic that were within her purview.

“The epidemiological department had its authority and duties transferred to the Home Front Command,” she noted, “but unfortunately, they did not dedicate the necessary time to gain an understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the department, and also refused to heed the advice of professionals within the Health Ministry when they could have gained from their expertise and experience.

“Overnight, army officers suddenly became undisputed experts in epidemiological research, without them having any background knowledge or professional training,” she continued. “I tried with all my might to alter certain decisions that, to my mind, were made without being properly thought through and without consideration of their consequences. However, I was unsuccessful, as the authority to make such decisions had been transferred in its entirety to someone with no experience in the field of either epidemiology or medical research,” she alleged.

“We are already seeing the results of some of these poorly made decisions,” she added. “The investigations department is not being run in a professional manner and is not seeing success. Thousands of people have been ordered to enter quarantine when they should not have been required to do so, and we have seen unprecedented numbers of people appealing these orders. Worst of all is the confusion that reigns everywhere.

“During the entire period of the epidemic, I invested everything I had into dealing with this challenging situation, working day and night, through weekends and festivals – and I never complained even once that the physical and emotional toll was too great. I did everything I could to assist the Home Front Command in its new role, even when I did not agree with its approach,” she added.

“I am leaving my position with a heavy heart,” she concluded, “but even so, I leave behind me a staff of professional nurses who will continue to do their work with dedication. I only hope that the Health Ministry will know how to properly appreciate them.”