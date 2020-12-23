IDF in Qabatiya searching home of Jerusalem terrorist

On Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning, IDF forces operated in the Arab village of Qabatiya, conducting a search of the home of Abu Ahmad Rob, the terrorist who committed the shooting attack at Lions’ Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday.

During the course of the operation, a person suspected of having assisted in the shooting attack was arrested, and a number of weapons were seized.

As the news spread that IDF forces were in the village, dozens of Palestinians began to congregate in the area and a riot broke out, featuring improvised roadblocks and firebomb attacks, with sounds of gunfire also reported. Soldiers responded using crowd-dispersal means.