Former PM Barak granted exemption from hotel isolation

Dozens of passengers who arrived on Tuesday evening in Israel on an El Al flight from London were taken for isolation at a hotel, in accordance with a decision made by the Coronavirus Cabinet last week.

However, one passenger received special treatment and was allowed to leave the airport area and return to his home: Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Unlike the other passengers, Barak entered a car that was waiting for him at the airport and, accompanied by his wife, drove home.

Passengers who were on the flight and forced to go to a Coronavirus Hotel against their will were outraged at the exemption granted to Barak and reported the incident to the media.

A statement issued on Barak's behalf said that "the former Prime Minister returned from London today and immediately went into isolation at his home. The decision to go into isolation at home was made by the security forces and the Ministry of Health."

The Ministry of Health also responded, saying that "this is a former Prime Minister who is exposed to state secrets, is secured by the Shin Bet and for these reasons cannot be housed in a hotel. He will stay in isolation in his home and undergo tests as required."