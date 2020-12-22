Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered an address to the nation on Tuesday night in which he addressed the coronavirus crisis, including the vaccination drive and the rising morbidity levels.

The prime minister noted that he had talked to the CEOs of several pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines since yesterday, and that "Israel could be among the first countries to emerge from the crisis."

On the other hand, he said, "We are seeing a very sharp increase in morbidity in Israel."

Netanyahu also accused Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz of dragging the country to elections.

"The Likud did not want elections, we voted against them time and time again. Unfortunately, Ganz withdrew from the agreements between us and this decision drags Israel to the elections. It happened due to an internal struggle in his party," he claimed.