Regulating Bedouin settlements, yes - Jewish settlements, no

There is outrage among government ministers over Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's decision in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz to put on the agenda of the current cabinet meeting a draft resolution for the establishment of three new Bedouin communities in the Negev while the Blue and White party holds up a resolution to regulate the 'Young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria.

The government's decision addresses the establishment of three new Bedouin settlements in different parts of the Negev, even though the issue of land settlement in the Negev is stuck and is not being promoted.

The leaders of the Knesset Land of Israel lobby, MK Haim Katz and MK Bezalel Smotrich, sharply criticized the decision to promote the issue of Bedouin communities while ignoring the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria.

"A government that approves the regulation of Bedouin outposts in the Negev, and does not approve the regulation of young settlements in Judea and Samaria - has lost its moral compass and its right to exist," they stated.

The leaders of the lobby added that they "call on the prime minister and the defense minister to come to their senses, and to immediately put on the agenda the government's decision to regulate the 'Young Settlements.'"

The Young Settlement Forum slammed the government's move, saying: "the Netanyahu and Likud ministers spit in the faces of the settlers. The government led by Netanyahu, which now prefers to approve the establishment of new Bedouin settlements in the Negev as part of regulating illegal Bedouin settlements, at the same time it is preventing the regulation of young settlements in Judea and Samaria, is morally bankrupt."

"A government that approves the regulation of construction for the Bedouin, and does not approve a similar process for the more than 20,000 residents of Judea and Samaria, who were sent by the state, does not deserve to continue to serve one more day. Netanyahu! Peace Now is proud of you," they added.