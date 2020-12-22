Third lockdown is now inevitable, says Israeli Health Minister

Israel must impose a third nationwide lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said Tuesday, despite the launch of Israel’s mass coronavirus vaccination program this Sunday.

Edelstein visited a retirement home in the Samaria town of Shaarei Tikva Tuesday to promote MDA’s vaccination drive for the elderly.

The Health Minister touted the large number of vaccinations distributed during the first two days of the mass vaccination program.

“It is an exciting day…since we’ve gotten nearly 30,000 people vaccinated in the first two days. That is an amazing number that testifies to the tremendous willingness of the public to get vaccinated.”

“Under my leadership, the Health Ministry is working hard to quickly distribute more doses of the vaccine. Our goal is get to the point where we are vaccinating more than 60,000 people per day.”

Despite the vaccination program, Edelstein said that a third lockdown is now inevitable, given the rise in coronavirus infection rates.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we have more than 5% of tests coming back positive, and an infection coefficient of 1.3. I can declare in a very joyless fashion with certainty that we are in a third wave.”

“We are in a critical situation that needs to be handled with vaccinations and restrictions. Until the vaccinations make an impact it will take two to three months. In the meantime, we must safeguard the health of Israeli citizens and lower the infection rate.”

“We wasted precious time and the infection situation leaves us no choice but to go to a lockdown.”