Poll: Likud 29, New Hope 20, Yamina 14

A plurality of Israelis want to see the current government toppled and new elections held, according to a new poll released by the Knesset Channel.

The poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by the Knesset Channel Tuesday morning, found that just 36% of respondents want to keep the current government and Knesset in place, avoiding new elections, while 41% of Israelis prefer dissolving the Knesset and heading to Israel’s fourth election in under two years.

Overnight, a compromise arrangement aimed at giving the Likud and Blue and White more time to negotiate a budget deal narrowly failed in a Knesset vote, with 49 votes against to 47 votes in favor.

If the government fails to reach a last-minute deal on the state budget by midnight tonight, the Knesset will be automatically dissolved and new elections set for March 23rd.

The poll also found that if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 29 seats – down from the 36 seats it currently holds.

Former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar’s newly-formed New Hope party came in second with 20 seats – up one seat from the previous Panels Politics poll, which was released on Friday.

The rightist Yamina party of Naftali Bennett would become the third largest party if new elections were held today with 14 seats, up one seat compared to the previous poll, while Yesh Atid-Telem held steady at 13 seats.

The Joint Arab List received 11 seats in the poll, down from its current 15 seats, while the far-left Meretz party received 5 seats.

Blue and White continues to sink, falling from seven seats in last Friday’s poll to just six seats.

Yisrael Beytenu is projected to retain its seven seats, the same result as in last week’s poll.

Among the haredi factions, Shas would win eight seats if new elections were held today, while United Torah Judaism would hold steady at seven.