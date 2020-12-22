Shevach Stern to replace ex-Likud MK Michal Shir

Following the disintegration of one of the last hopes for preserving the unity government and the decision of MK Michal Shir to leave the Likud party in favor of Gideon Sa’ar’s “New Hope,” Shevach Stern, the next person on the Likud’s party list, has replaced Shir in the Knesset.

Stern was formerly one of the heads of the Likud party’s National Committee and also one of the founders of the settlement movement in Judea and Samaria. He is 68 years old and has lived in Shilo since the community was established. He is currently owner and manager of a software company, and has in the past served as one of the heads of the Amana settlement organization. Within the Likud party, he is a member of its regulatory committee and is also a board member.

He started out in his political career several decades ago when the National Committee of the Likud party was established; it disbanded during the election cycle of 2019 due, Stern said at the time, to “unreconcilable differences between its members, despite their ideological motivation.”

Stern is known as a strong supporter of Prime Minister Netanyahu, part of the reason for his splitting with fellow National Committee members, and also of the sovereignty movement, pushing for a declaration of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.