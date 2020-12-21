Watch: Jerusalem shooting attack caught on camera

Police arrested an Arab resident of the village of Mukaybla in the Gilboa Regional Council Monday evening on suspicion of aiding a terrorist who opened fire with an automatic weapon near the entrance to the Temple Mount in the Old City this evening.

The investigation of the incident revealed that around 7:00 PM, a 17-year-old resident of Qabatiya in the Palestinian Authority arrived and started firing at a police force operating at the Lion's Gate. Police forces that were at the scene began to chase after him. During the chase he also fired at them. The forces returned fire and eliminated the terrorist.

A Border Police officer was injured when he fell during the chase. He was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for treatment.

Magen David Adom stated that "a 36-year-old man who was injured while running is being treated by MDA medics and paramedics and is being evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital, in light condition, with injuries to his back and limbs."

MDA paramedic Ilan Gur Ari said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 36-year-old man fully consciousness, we were told that during a run he fell and was injured.