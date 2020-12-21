Netanyahu accuses Gantz of dragging Israel to elections

Before meeting Jared Kushner, PM accuses Blue and White party of reneging on agreements, seeking an undemocratic legal 'revolution.'

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Binyamin Netanyahu
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement attacking Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz at the start of his meeting with President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner Monday evening.

"We worked very hard to prevent unnecessary elections. We reached agreements with Blue and White and I think they were good and promising. They would have allowed us to avoid these elections," Netanyahu said.

He said, "The insistence here is to allow [Justice Minister Avi] Nissenkorn to make a legal-clerical revolution, which is something we cannot allow. It is impossible to let left-wing elements run roughshod over our democracy"

"It is sad. Instead of allowing a government that works in harmony for the citizens, there is an insistence on having a government within the government. We do not want elections, so we were willing to vote today in the Knesset on the law that prevents these elections," concluded the Prime Minister.



