Gantz's demands of the Likud

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz briefed his faction on the demands he issued to the Likud in order to reach a compromise to prevent automatic new elections from being declared tomorrow.

The demands include:

1. Guaranteed passing the of 2020-2021 state budget

2. Confirmation of the Knesset rules of procedure

3. Green light on all stalled appointments which have been stalled due to the dispute between the parties

4. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will remain in office with no changes detrimental to rule of law being made

5. Closing of any potential loopholes meant to avoid follow-through on rotational agreement

“If they want to, they’ll take it. If they don’t, there will be elections,” said Minister Gantz.

The Likud said in response to Gantz's demands: "Following the internal struggle in Blue and White, Gantz withdrew from all agreements reached in negotiations between Blue and White and the Likud, including his insistence on allowing Nissenkorn to continue a clerical-legal coup contrary to coalition agreements. The Likud stands firm against this coup of the left, which is trampling on democracy underfoot."

"It is unfortunate that Gantz decided to drag the country to unnecessary elections in the midst of the Corona crisis. Instead of allowing a stable government that works for the citizens, Gantz continues to adhere to the idea of a ​​'government within government' in a failed attempt to garner votes for his disintegrating party," the Likud said.