EU approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given its approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for citizens of the European Union to be vaccinated against the disease.

The approval is the first for a coronavirus vaccine in Europe, and applies to individuals over the age of 16.

“Today’s positive news is an important step forward in our fight against this pandemic, which has caused suffering and hardship for so many,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA. “We have achieved this milestone thanks to the dedication of scientists, doctors, developers and trial volunteers as well as many experts from all EU Member States."

“Our thorough evaluation means that we can confidently assure EU citizens of the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and that it meets necessary quality standards. However, our work does not stop here. We will continue to collect and analyze data on the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine to protect people taking the vaccine in the EU,” Cooke added.

The EMA study found the vaccine to have a 95% efficacy rate while producing minor side effects such as pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills and fever.

The EMA also stated that there is no evidence that the vaccine will be less effective against the new, more contagious strain of coronavirus which has emerged in the UK and other countries.

The Eu will begin its vaccination campaign in six days. There is concern that many countries within the EU do not have have enough supplies of vaccines to inoculate their populations.