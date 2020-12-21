Brooklyn: Swastika spray painted on Beis Ya'akov high school

New York City police have launched an investigation after an Orthodox Jewish school in Brooklyn was vandalized last week.

A swastika was spray painted on the Mesilas Bais Ya’akov High School in South Slope, Brooklyn, along with the words “Ace” and “Rico”.

The graffiti was discovered on Sunday, December 13th, but the discovery was not publicized until December 20th.

The two perpetrators were filmed by local security cameras, and New York City police are searching for the pair, calling on the public Sunday to help in the search.

Security camera still images of the suspects NYPD

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the vandalism with a statement, saying he was “disgusted” by the incident, which he called “despicable”.

"I am disgusted by reports of anti-Semitic graffiti that was recently found scrawled on the side of Mesilas Bais Yaakov in Brooklyn.”

“This bigoted attack — which came as the family of New York celebrated Hanukkah — is simply despicable, and the fact that these vandals targeted an institution focused on educating our children makes their act of hate even more reprehensible.”

“Over the last nine months, New Yorkers have shown that we are both united and loving, and we will not let those who wish to divide us succeed. In New York, we are committed to protecting those who are targeted because of who they are or what they believe, and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to immediately offer assistance in this investigation."