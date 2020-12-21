Ted Cruz introduces bill to cut federal funding of Hollywood over Chinese censorship
Cruz says bill would cut funding to Hollywood studios if they allow China to censor their output.
Tags: Trending Ted Cruz Censorship
Hollywood
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTed Cruz introduces bill to cut federal funding of Hollywood over Chinese censorship
Ted Cruz introduces bill to cut federal funding of Hollywood over Chinese censorship
Cruz says bill would cut funding to Hollywood studios if they allow China to censor their output.
Tags: Trending Ted Cruz Censorship
Hollywood
iStock
top