El Al to operate historic flight to Morocco

El Al has been selected to operate the first historic flight from Israel to the Moroccan capital, Rabat, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

A joint delegation of the United States and Israel will leave on board the plane. The flight number is LY555.

As a tribute to the common culture between Israel and Morocco, the plane will be specially decorated for this flight with a decoration of a hamsa and the flags of the two countries with the word peace in three languages: Hebrew, English and Arabic.

The flight is expected to last about six hours. El Al said that "the company is proud to take part in this historic move and is preparing to carry out the exciting flight."