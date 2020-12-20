No visitors from UK, Denmark, and South Africa

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday approved new restrictions barring non-citizens from traveling to Israel from the United Kingdom, Denmark, and South Africa following the outbreak of a new and more contagious strain of the coronavirus in those countries.

In addition, citizens returning from those countries will be required to enter isolation at specially designated coronavirus hotels.

During the meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet, an argument broke out between Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who sought to prevent a full ban on air travel, and Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash.

Regev expressed strong opposition to the move of declaring all countries of the world red, which in practical terms would mean closing the skies, due to its implications for the aviation industry.

Following Regev's remarks, Netanyahu said, "It is necessary to close the sky - the cost is negligible, it is almost zero."

At the beginning of the meeting, Netanyahu referred to the new mutation of the coronavirus in Britain, and said, "Last night I held a consultation with the Ministers of Defense, Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Transportation. This consultation was required following the British announcement of a new coronavirus mutation."

"I immediately instructed a team of experts and directors headed by the National Security Council, the Ministry of Health and, of course, the relevant ministers, in order to prevent this virus from reaching Israel and spreading," the prime minister added.

Netanyahu noted, "At the moment we have no indication that the vaccine we have will not overcome the new mutation. To the best of our knowledge it is defeating them. Of course we are examining this and following this development closely. We intend to increase the vaccine rate anyway. We will discuss in the cabinet the prevention of the entry of foreigners into Israel from the United Kingdom and a number of other countries where the new strain phenomenon was reported until the situation is clarified."