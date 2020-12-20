Blue and White denies internal conflict

Blue and White Chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn issued a joint statement Sunday afternoon in which they denied reports of disputes between the three of them ahead of the deadline for automatic elections this week.

“The media discourse is false and does not reflect the way things are run in Blue and White. Internal warring is reserved for other parties. Our party works together to achieve its goals," the statement said

"We will not compromise on a functioning government, while also protecting democracy and the rule of law, and ensuring a state budget to address the economic pandemic. Any other unsubstantiated reports or spins being published are at the reporter's discretion and sole responsibility,” they added.

The ministers' statement comes following a report by Channel 12 News Sunday morning that a heated confrontation had erupted between Defense Minister Gantz and Justice Minister Nissenkorn.

In a discussion held last night at the party on the Likud's proposal for a compromise to avoid new elections, Gantz and others allegedly accused Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn of worrying more about his tenure at the Justice Ministry than about the party's future.

Sources in the faction expressed concern that the hardening of Gantz and Nissenkorn's positions ahead of the decisive moment that will come tonight will lead to another split in the party.