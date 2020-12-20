Hezbollah: 'Crazy' Trump to take advantage of last days in office

The Hezbollah terrorist organization warned that US President Donald Trump and the State of Israel would take action against them and their patrons in Iran in Trump's final weeks in office, The Guardian reported.

“They’ve got their window and they want to finish what they started, one mid-ranking group within the terrorist organization. “But don’t worry, the Sayyid [Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah] is safe.”

Calling Trump "crazy," the Hezbollah members said that the president would seek to inflict as much damage as possible on Iran and the terrorist organization before the Biden Administrations takes an expected softer stance.

“That means sanctions relief, and that means that the pressure will eventually be off us,” said one of the Hezbollah members. “They are trying to hurt Iran to damage us. It won’t work because everybody has seen this plan since the summer. And we all have the means to survive their pressure.”

Another figure called the weeks between now and Biden's inauguration on January 21 “the most dangerous period for the last 30 years."

Hezbollah's warnings follow the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was dubbed the "father of the Iranian nuclear bomb." Fakhrizadeh was killed by unknown assassins near Tehran last month. Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, which struck a major blow against the Islamic Republic's nuclear weapons program.

The Trump Administration has engaged in a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, human rights violations, and support for terrorism. The US has imposed strict sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah would relocate from Beirut to Tehran over concerns that he faced assassination.