Saudi textbooks remove anti-Semitism, but 'more must be done'

Saudi Arabia has begin overhauling its educational textbooks, removing some anti-Semitic and other extremist content, according to a new report by IMPACT-se, an organization which examines school textbooks.

"The US government had identified the Saudi textbooks as fundamentally dangerous since 9/11. The significant change we are finally seeing in 2020 is of course the result of a new will on behalf of the Saudi leadership, which is personified by MBS [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman]," IMPACT-SE CEO Marcus Sheff said in an interview on Galei Tzahal's morning show with Efi Triger Sunday.

Among the changes is the removal of references to a Hadith which stated that Muslims would kill all Jews in a bloody war.

However, other experts noted that the Saudi textbooks still had a long way to go towards eradicating anti-Semitism and teaching tolerance.

Dr. David Weinberg, Vice President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told Galei Tzahal that "the Saudi curriculum is not a model for the region. It's really one of the worst curricula around. But it's better than the Palestinian Authority's books. It's better than Qatar's books now. But there's a lot more that the Saudis really need to do. The Saudi books don't teach about the Holocaust, they say that Zionism is racism."