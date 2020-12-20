Egypt working to advance peace process

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan stressed on Saturday that the settlement of the Palestinian issue should be based on a two-state solution based on international legitimacy, noting that this is a key issue for the Arab nation.

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Al-Safadi, and with the Palestinian Authority “foreign minister” Riyad al-Maliki, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said that Egypt supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and called on the international community to take responsibility for the Palestinian issue in light of the international consensus regarding it.

Shukri noted that consultations are taking place to break the stalemate in the peace process and that Egypt is working with all parties to achieve the appropriate atmosphere and prevent Israel from taking unilateral steps that will not build trust.

He clarified that all of Egypt's political moves with the Arab states are part of an effort to advance the two-state "Palestinian and Israeli" solution and reach a "just solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the decisions of legitimate international institutions."

"Peace in the Middle East will not be fully realized, except in an arrangement that will lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," Shukri said.