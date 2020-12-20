Video shows IDF fighter refraining from firing at terrorist

A video posted to social media on Saturday night shows a Palestinian Arab terrorist getting out of a vehicle at the Kedumim junction, lighting a firebomb and throwing it from close range at a fighter from the Golani Brigade.

The fighter appears to be afraid to open fire at the terrorist, who is then seen fleeing the scene.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) wrote on Twitter, "This story is simply insane. A fighter in Golani is afraid of opening fire at a terrorist who lights a firebomb and throws it at him from close range (right underneath my home in Kedumim).”

“But this fighter is not guilty. It is the legal system in the State of Israel, which is behaving like in Sodom, which should be blamed. Whoever prosecutes Arie Schiff (a 70-year-old Israeli from Arad who shot a Bedouin thief who tried to steal his car -ed.) on a murder charge should not be surprised when fighters are afraid to shoot terrorists," he added.

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) said, "I have watched this video quite a few times and I’m dying to find an explanation for something that is not seen here. If only these are the facts, this incident is very disturbing. ‘If someone comes planning to kill you, you should hurry to kill him first’ is not just a slogan.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response, "Today a firebomb was thrown toward a fighter stationed at a post near Kedumim in Samaria. The IDF force began pursuing the suspect. The incident ended without any injuries or casualties."

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz said in response to the video, "Such an event must end with a neutralized terrorist. Alive or dead."

"The response in the video is very disturbing. The Defense Minister must make sure that the necessary commanders draw the necessary lessons so that such an incident does not happen again. Such a response only strengthens terrorism. The IDF must be a winning army, we have no other option," he added.