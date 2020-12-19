Newsmax's Greg Kelley interviewed General Michael Flynn on avenues available to President Donald Trump, who has not conceded the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Joe Biden, maintaining that the election was "stolen".

Kelley asked Gen Flynn: "I hear some murmurings about the staff shakeup at the Pentagon; they're putting people in place who might not be opposed to aggressive action, and the President does have some options, at least on paper. Can you tell us what those options are, and your opinion if he might take any of them?"

Flynn answered: “I don't know if he's going to take any of these options, I mean the President has to plan for every eventuality, because we cannot allow this election, and the integrity of our election, to go the way it is. This is just totally unsatisfactory. There's no way in the world that we're going to be able to move forward as a nation with this.

“I just mentioned one of the options: He could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these machines around the country, on his order. He could also order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place him in those states, and basically rerun an election in each of those states. I mean it's not unprecedented, these people out there talking about martial law, it's like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times, Greg.

“So I'm not calling for that. We have a constitutional process, we clearly have a constitutional process, that you highlighted some of that in the in your previous segment, that has to be followed.

“But I will tell you that I'm a little concerned about Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court. We can't we can't fool around with the fabric of the Constitution of the United States, and I think that right now, the Constitution, if the if the Supreme Court doesn't get involved in at least making sure that the fabric of that Constitution is held together, and all they have to do is look at the evidence. They have to look at the evidence.

“I'm not certain in fact, I don't believe that the Supreme Court of the United States has even looked at the merit of any of the cases that have been put forward yet. What they've been looking at is process files, whether somebody crossed the T or dotted an I. And that's unsatisfactory; to me that lacks courage, it lacks moral fiber within the Chief Justice, and frankly within the members of the Supreme Court.”