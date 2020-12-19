Anti-vaxxers' new claim: Netanyahu took placebo

A video making its rounds on social media shows the Director General of Sheba Medical Center Yitshak Kreiss asking medical staff for PM Netanyahu's vaccination flask.

Anti-vaccine activists have been disseminating footage of the video, claiming that Kreiss was about to say the world 'placebo' but quickly corrected himself and asked for the container of Netanyahu's vaccine.

However, as can be seen in the video, Kreiss uses the letter "F" instead of "P", confusing the English term for 'Flask' with the Hebrew 'Bakbukon', correcting himself in the end.