More than 100 doctors have signed a petition against the closures and restrictions that the government intends to impose on Israeli citizens.

"We, doctors in Israel, strongly protest against coercive measures to prevent COVID-199 spread, which include lockdown, curfew, shutting down the education system, surveillance, and traffic restrictions," they wrote. "It is our job to warn of the slippery and dangerous slope of violating rights and taking away liberties that the State of Israel is galloping towards.

"The coercive measures taken in the last 9 months in the country are an expression of a loss of values ​​and are in conflict with the ethical foundations of medicine. A heavy cloud looms over their continued use.

"The coercive measures now being discussed are a devastating violation of basic civil rights, and their enforcement is devoid of medical justification; a black flag is hoisted above them.

"We state that COVID-19 can be treated with the consent, with information, and with the cooperation of the citizen. As far as coronavirus is concerned, coercive measures, especially enforcing movement restrictions of any kind, are destructive and dangerous, and have nothing to do with the medical profession. The basis for taking them is not medical."