Turkey: Ventilator explodes, killing 9

The explosion of a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care at a private hospital in the Turkish city of Gaziantep caused the deaths of no less than nine patients early Saturday morning.

A statement from the hospital said the ages of the dead was between 56 and 85. The Gaziantep governor's office said some of the patients had been transferred to other hospitals in the area.

Since the beginning of the plague, nearly two million Turks have tested positive for the virus and nearly 18,000 are said to have died.