Health Ministry defines all countries as 'red'

Professor Hezi Levi, the Director-General of the Ministry of Health, has signed an order that defines all the countries in the world as “red countries”, Channel 12 News revealed on Friday.

Among the countries now defined as “red” are the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles and Rwanda, three countries that were considered “green” until now, and to which quite a few Israelis have traveled in recent months.

According to the report, the Director General of the Ministry of Health has authority to make such a move on his own and he does not require the approval of the Coronavirus Cabinet to do so. The meaning of the move is that anyone who returns from abroad - no matter from what country - will be forced into isolation for a period of ten days.

This provision is expected to take effect in one week, starting next Saturday night, to allow for more “time of grace” for those Israelis who are currently overseas, according to Channel 12 News.

The decision to define all the countries of the world as “red” is part of the restrictions that the Ministry of Health wants to impose on the public soon due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. The red line set by the government (2,500 new cases per day) has already been crossed.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene at the start of next week and decide whether to impose further restrictions on the public almost immediately - or perhaps even impose another lockdown.

