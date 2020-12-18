Gantz meets with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) met Friday morning with General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Gantz vowed that Israel and the US would ensure stability in the Middle East, and would foil Iranian efforts to escalate regional tensions.

“We will work in partnership to respond to any scenario on the Iranian front and work together, along with our allies, to confront our common threats, so as to protect stability in the Middle East.”

Milley and Gantz Ariel Hermoni, Defense Ministry

During the meeting, Gantz, Milley, and Kochavi discussed the challenges facing the region, as well as the recent developments in the Middle East.

In talks with Milley, Gantz emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on the Iranian regime, and the IDF’s readiness to deal with any regional aggression, as well as Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons.

Gantz thanked Milley for the US government’s vow to ensure Israel’s security, and lauded the close cooperation between the US military and the IDF.

The Israeli Defense Minister also said that America’s military presence in the Middle East is a “pillar” of regional stability that must be maintained.