Poll: Likud - 27 seats, Sa'ar - 20

A new poll conducted for Radio 103FM finds that, if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party in the Knesset with 27 seats, while Gideon Sa’ar’s new party would win 20 seats.

The Yesh Atid-Telem party wins 14 seats in this poll, Yamina wins 11 seats, as does the predominantly Arab Joint List. Blue and White, headed by Benny Gantz, wins just 8 seats.

The haredi parties – Shas and United Torah Judaism – each win 8 seats. Yisrael Beytenu wins 7 seats and Meretz wins only 6 seats.

The Labor Party does not pass the electoral threshold at all, nor do the Gesher and Otzma Yehudit parties.

The map of the blocs shows that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, at present, does not have a majority of 61 seats that allows for the formation of a coalition - even if Yamina joins him. Such a bloc, which includes Bennett's party and the haredim, reaches 54 seats in the poll. Meanwhile, a bloc led by Sa’ar that includes the other parties reaches 66 seats, without Yamina.

The poll also found that Sa’ar defeats Yair Lapid on the question of suitability for the leadership of a united party, which would include Yamina, Yesh Atid-Telem and Yisrael Beytenu.

36% of respondents said Sa’ar was the most suitable to lead such a party, while Lapid reaches 26%, only 2 percent ahead of Naftali Bennett. Avigdor Liberman, who called for such an alliance this week, closes the list with only 14% of respondents saying he would be the most suitable leader of a united party.