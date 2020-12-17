Bennett rejects Netanyahu request to join government

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett flatly rejected the Likud's proposal to enter the government in exchange for the defense portfolio and two other senior portfolios.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu turned to Bennett in an attempt to form a narrow right-wing government that would rely on 61 MKs.

The Likud believed that if agreed to join such a government, there would be defectors from the Blue and White who would allow the formation of a government in the current Knesset, along with outside support from the Ra'am party led by MK Mansour Abbas.

Yamina said in response: "Instead of worrying about the unemployed and earning a living, Netanyahu is looking for a joint government with Mansour Abbas. Netanyahu is busy with politics instead of dealing with Israel's problems, so we need quick elections, and we will bring a new leadership to Israel."

Meanwhile, contacts between the Likud and Blue and White are continuing in an attempt to prevent the dissolution of the Knesset next week. The unflattering polls for both Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz have led them to make every effort to reach an agreement.

Channel 12 News reported that the Likud is demanding an extension of the rotation to four and a half years, and Gantz is demanding that Avi Nissenkorn remain Justice Minister.