Journalist Raphael Ahren appointed Press & Info Officer at EU

Diplomatic correspondent for the Times of Israel, Raphael Ahren, said he was leaving the news site for a new role in the industry.

"Some personal news: Today is my last day at the Times of Israel," he tweeted.

"During 9 fascinating years as TOI's diplomatic correspondent I've covered a bunch of elections, wars and peace deals, and travelled the world -- from Bogota to Manama, from DC to Baku -- and now it's time to move on."

"I’d like to thank everyone at TOI, first and foremost of course David Horovitz who is not only the hardest-working person I know, but also an excellent journalist with an unparalleled dedication to truth and accuracy, a true mensch, and a friend. I'm excited to start tomorrow as press and information officer for the EU Delegation to Israel. As someone who grew up in Europe and today lives in Jerusalem, I place great importance in EU-Israel relations and look forward to helping further strengthen them."

Ahren posted a video of British comedian "Dr. Bean" singing the "Anthem to the New Europe: 'Ode to Joy'" as a finishing touch to his parting note.