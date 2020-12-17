Vaccination drive may start as early as Monday

At-risk groups such as the elderly may begin receiving coronavirus vaccines as early as this coming Monday, Channel 13 News reported.

The vaccination campaign will begin as Israel is experiencing a surge in daily coronavirus cases and the country risks entering a third lockdown as morbidity rates rise,

The Health Ministry published data Thursday morning showing that during the day that ended last night at midnight, 2,802 new patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel. During the day, the results of 82,295 tests were obtained. The rate of positive tests continues to be high, standing at 3.5 percent of all tests.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 366,182 coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in the State of Israel. The death toll from the disease stands at 3,033. There are currently 21,544 active coronavirus cases in Israel.

705 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, 461 are isolated in Corona hotels, while 20,378 of those infected are in home isolation. 400 of those hospitalized are in serious condition, 150 of whom are on ventilators. 162 patients are in moderate condition.